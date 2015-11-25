EN
    11:41, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    About half of small and medium-sized business companies headed by women

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 42% of small and medium-sized business companies of Kazakhstan are headed by women, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova informed.

    "It is pleasant to emphasize that 42% of small and medium-sized business companies of the country are headed by women. 600 thousand of 1.2 million entrepreneurs in the country are women," G. Abdykalikova said at the 4 th Eurasian Women's Summit of Kazakhstan in Astana.

    According to her, businesswomen are also involved in traditionally men's sectors of the economy such coal, chemical industry, production of concrete structures. It does not mean we call women to turn to heavy work," she noted.

    The Secretary of State also stressed that an important role in development of women's business was played by the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan.

