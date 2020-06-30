EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 30 June 2020 | GMT +6

    About KZT 1 bln allocated for 1.2 mln coronavirus tests, Kazakh Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected to buy 20 more PCR detection systems till the end of August, Kazinform reports.

    «The Kazakh Government allocated almost KZT 1 bln to buy 1.2 mln coronavirus tests. The tests will be delivered to Kazakhstan soon. There are 46 diagnostics laboratories in Kazakhstan. The laboratories located in the capital city have a capacity to perform 10,000 tests a day. It is planned to buy 20 more PCR detection systems till the end of August to raise testing capacity of the National Expertise Centre by 2.5 times,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told an online briefing.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!