About one thousand athletes from 53 countries will participate in the World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - About one thousand athletes from 53 countries plan to participate in the World Nomad Games, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

At present, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, Hungary, Guatemala, Germany, Georgia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, DRC, Latvia, Lithuania, Madagascar, Moldova, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Russian Federation (Bashkortostan, Karachaevo-Cherkessia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Sverdlovsk region, Tatarstan, Khakassia, Chelyabinsk region), Swaziland, Serbia, Slovakia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, the Philippines, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Estonia, South Korea, South Africa and Japan officially confirmed their participation in the Games.

The Second World Nomad Games will be held in Issyk-Kul from 3 to 8 September this year.

