Above 1,259 more beat COVID-19, total at 1,351,255

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,259 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

300 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 78 in Almaty, 69 in Aktobe region, 170 in Almaty region, 75 in Zhetysu region, 5 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan, 58 in Abai region, 113 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 186 in Karaganda region, 18 in Ulytau region, 39 in Kostanay region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 48 in Pavlodar region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,351,255.