Above 1,300 tested positive for COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan in June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,313 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan in June, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 60% or 789 people had flu symptoms, sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 29.3% of 385 were among close contacts. The number of new cases for the past week between June 11 and 17 dropped by 10.5% from 548 to 490 as compared to June 4-10. Since June 1, 35,764 PCR tests were conducted so far. Since the pandemic outbreak 23,871 were tested positive for COVID-19, 71 for the past 24 hours.

Notably, 62,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered in the region.