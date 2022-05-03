Above 1,630 being treated for coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 3 above 1,630 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

790 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

85 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,546 are treated at home. Out of which 13 are in critical condition, another one is in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.