Above 10,000 kids contracted COVID-19 since Jan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «74 children are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Nur-Sultan, 7 of them have severe symptoms. No kids were taken to the intensive care units. 12 children were admitted to the hospitals for the past 24 hours,» head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov told a briefing.

He also stressed that 834 children are receiving outpatient treatment as of now.

Since the beginning of the year more than 10,000 were tested positive for COVID-19 the countrywide. The most cases were detected during the summer. Since June children were hospitalized with severe clinical symptoms, such as intoxication, fever, catarrhal symptoms.

He resumed that children get infected with COVID-19 in the family at home after contacting unvaccinated relatives.