13:55, 31 May 2021 | GMT +6
Above 100,000 get COVID-19 vaccine both shots in Karaganda region
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region continues active vaccination against COVID-19. For the convenience of people vaccination rooms were opened at the shopping centres.
One of such rooms was unveiled at the Altyn arba trading centre, the regional healthcare department press service reports.
As of today more than 150,000 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, while above 100,000 the second shot.