Above 100 kids treated for coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of September 21, 498 coronavirus cases (local) were detected in Almaty, the healthcare department reports.

288 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 222 were admitted. 2,337, including 111 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 229 patients are in the intensive care units, 43 are on life support.

5,078 patients are being monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 4,938 have mild and moderate symptoms, while 140 are asymptomatic.