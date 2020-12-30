Above 12,000 ethnic Kazakhs assigned repatriate status

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 1, 2020, 12,300 people returned to the historical motherland and received the status of a repatriate. 1,069,500 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since 1991, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.

Over half of repatriates that is 54.2% came in Kazakhstan from China, 30% from Uzbekistan, 8.9% from Turkmenistan, 3,7% from Mongolia, 3.2% from other countries. Repatriated ethnic Kazakhs moved mainly to Almaty region that is 51.7%, 13.4% to Mangistau region.