Above 124,000 nursing moms fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of May 10, some 1,098,647 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine, while 956,440 received both.

834,806 teens, 38,781 pregnant women and 137,830 nursing moms were given the 1st jab, while 769,037 teens, 34,075 pregnant women and 124,010 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.