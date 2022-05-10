EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:46, 10 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Above 124,000 nursing moms fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    As of May 10, some 1,098,647 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine, while 956,440 received both.

    834,806 teens, 38,781 pregnant women and 137,830 nursing moms were given the 1st jab, while 769,037 teens, 34,075 pregnant women and 124,010 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!