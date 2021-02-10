Above 13,000 health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 13,000 medical workers in Kazakhstan got Sputnik V vaccine,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

«Pursuant to the task of the Kazakh President mass vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Vaccination started across the country, 778 vaccination rooms were opened, 166 of them work today. All vaccination rooms are equipped with necessary for cold chain. Above 9,000 medical workers were trained,» the Minister said.

As of February 10 this year 13,301 people got vaccinated. Medical workers of infectious diseases hospitals, emergency medical services, and other high-risk groups of getting infection are the first in line to get shots.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.