    10:00, 21 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Above 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 1,641 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 21, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Of which 131 COVID-19 patients are staying in hospitals, 1,510 are treated at home.

    2 COVID patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had recorded 70 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-like pneumonia case over the past 24 hours.


