Above 14,000 failed to pass Unified National Testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "98,698 school leavers of Kazakhstan have passed the country's main tests," director of National Testing Centre of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Ramazan Alimkulov told a press conference.

"There were 167 testing centres countrywide. 102,447 applications were submitted at large. 98,698 school levers passed the tests against 88,583 in 2017," he said.



"Results of 9 school leavers were canceled. 84,065 came over the threshold level, while 14,633 of them failed to pass the mark of 50 points. The point average this year hit 83.1 points (80.5 points in 2017). The maximum point gained in 2018 is 140," he resumed.