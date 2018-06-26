Above 170,000 Kazakhstanis suffer from cancers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan reports malignant tumors incidence rate," Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

For the past 10 years the growth made 9.5%, the death rates decreased by 28.5%.



"Cancer was initially detected in more than 35,000 people in 2017. The number of people suffering from cancer hit thus 171,000. Breast, lung and stomach cancers are the highly prevalent type of cancer in Kazakhstan. 70% of patients with malignant tumors are of active working age," the minister told the government meeting.



The ministry elaborated a cancer battle plan that has been approved at today's government meeting. It is expected to spend KZT 35.1 billion for its realization.



It is planned to build a national research cancer centre in Astana, to complete construction of a cancer hospital with radiology department in Pavlodar, implement the IBM Watson for Oncology artificial intelligence.