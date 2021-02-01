Above 2,000 medical workers of Almaty to get COVID-19 vaccine in Feb

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Medical workers of Almaty city clinic #36 got vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform reports.

«210 medical workers from 4 clinics in Nauryzbai district of Almaty city submitted applications for vaccination so far. 105 doses were delivered to the clinic. The first 11 were already inoculated,» chief doctor Gulzhainat Tilegen said.

All those who got vaccinated feel well, no side effects were detected.

According to the city healthcare department, 2,050 people included into the lists will get COVID-19 vaccine in February. The first to get are the health workers at the infectious diseases hospitals, intensive care units, emergency call services, primary health care facilities, sanitary and epidemiological service. Teachers, students with underlying conditions are the second to get vaccine.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan kicked off today mass vaccination. State chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat were the first to get inoculated.