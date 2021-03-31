Above 2,700 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 30 Almaty confirmed 526 new COVID-19 cases, including 101 asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports. 191 people recovered.

209 patients were discharged from the hospitals today, 306 were admitted. 2,783, including 109 kids, are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals as of now. 46 coronavirus patients are in extremely critical condition, 350 are critically ill, 2,387 have moderate symptoms. 6 people are on life support.

18 people are staying at the Khalyk Arena COVID-19 hospital.

Since February 1 up to April some 15,750 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were delivered to the city. Revaccination is underway. 3,200 people have already got the second dose.