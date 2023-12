NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 3, 2021, some 2,158,946 people in Kazakhstan have already got the vaccine against COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

The city of Almaty is taking the lead in vaccination race having already given 313,796 people the jabs. 164,575 were inoculated in Nur-Sultan. Mangistau region rounds out the top three with 41,072 administrated the shots.