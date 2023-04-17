Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan reported a surge in chickenpox cases. 1,078 cases were recorded over the past three months that is three times more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform reports.

943 out of 1,078 are children aged under 14 years old.

Of which 658 cases were confirmed in the city of Petropavlovsk. 19 kindergartens in Petropavlovsk, one in Aiyrtau district and another one in Taiyunsha district were quarantined.