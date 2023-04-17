EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:18, 17 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan reported a surge in chickenpox cases. 1,078 cases were recorded over the past three months that is three times more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform reports.

    943 out of 1,078 are children aged under 14 years old.

    Of which 658 cases were confirmed in the city of Petropavlovsk. 19 kindergartens in Petropavlovsk, one in Aiyrtau district and another one in Taiyunsha district were quarantined.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!