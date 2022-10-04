EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 04 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Above 200,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 200,000 nationals of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan since the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia,» Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

    «Over 200,000 Russians arrived, more than 147,000 left Kazakhstan since September 21,» he told reporters following the Government meeting.

    «Yesterday over 7,000 citizens of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan, some 11,000 left the country. All the migration issues are under control,» he resumed.


    Tags:
    Russia Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!