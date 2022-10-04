Above 200,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 200,000 nationals of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan since the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia,» Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

«Over 200,000 Russians arrived, more than 147,000 left Kazakhstan since September 21,» he told reporters following the Government meeting.

«Yesterday over 7,000 citizens of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan, some 11,000 left the country. All the migration issues are under control,» he resumed.