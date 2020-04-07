EN
    12:57, 07 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Above 200 discharged after 14-day quarantine in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «203 people, including 44 kids, were discharged as the 14-day quarantine ended,» head of the public healthcare department Tleukhan Abildayev said.

    There are 318 people, including 35 children are at provisional centres now. 203 people, including 44 kids were discharged yesterday as the 14-day quarantine ended. All of them were tested negative. 385, including 39 children are being isolated now, 5,144 are at home quarantine. As of today there are 119 confirmed cases in Almaty.


