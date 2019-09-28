EN
    13:28, 28 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Above 200 fighting highlands fire in E Kazakhstan

    ABAI REGION. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, the dried grass caught fire in Abai region, East Kazakhstan, on September 24.

    According to the official representative of the Emergency Situations Department, Nursultan Nurakhmetov, the fire is ravaging the rocky hard-to-reach areas. 242 people and 29 units of equipment are still fighting the fire. The fire was localized on the territory stretching over 3,500 ha by 12:35 p.m.

