Above 200 suffered tick bites in Almaty so far

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 200 people suffered tick bites in Almaty, the republican center of sanitary and epidemiological monitoring said.

Above 850 people, including 447 children have already suffered tick bites the countrywide up to date.



Year after year the situation keeps on worsening. Almaty people are attacked even in the city parks and squares due to tick migrations.



Last year 10,348 people were hit by ticks, 35 of them developed tick-borne encephalitis.