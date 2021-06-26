EN
    10:00, 26 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 22,000 being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,878 people (21,576 coronavirus-positive and 1,302 coronavirus-negative) are being treated for coronavirus the countrywide as of June 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    6,806 patients are treated in the hospitals, 16,072 at home. 420 patients are in critical condition, 106 in extremely critical condition, while 67 are on life support.


