    10:08, 25 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,325 people (21,025 coronavirus positive and 1,300 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 25, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    6,738 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 15,587 receiving treatment at home. 409 of them are in critical condition, 104 in extremely critical condition, while 68 are on life support.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
