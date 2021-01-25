Above 240,000 employed in 2020 under Employment Road Map

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6,700 socially significant infrastructure projects are being realized in Kazakhstan under the Employment Road Map for 2020-2021, 239,000 obtained employment with an average salary of KZT 130,000, Kazinform reports.

Following results of 2020 the regions commenced to work on 6,7 thousand pojects, creating 239,000 new workplaces, including over 120,000 jobs through the employment centers.

The measures taken let keep the country’s unemployment rate at the level of 5%, youth unemployment at 3.9%. Half of those employed is rural population. The most employed were recorded in Turkestan region, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and Almaty city.

The Employment Road Map projects are expected to create in the future more than 100,000 permanent workplaces.