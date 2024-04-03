Above 245,000 cu m of flood waters pumped away in Karaganda region

245,912 cubic meters of water were pumped away from the rural settlements in Karaganda region since the floods outbreak. 720 people, 25 motor pumps and 202 pieces of equipment are deployed in flood protection works, Kazinform News Agency reports.

245,912 cubic meters of water were pumped away since the start of floods with 46,470 cubic meters removed within 24 hours. 98,335 sandbags and 1,131 tons of inter material were placed in 28 rural settlements in Abai, Bukhar-Jyrau, and Nura districts and two settlements in Aktogai district and Karaganda city due to growing water releases from the region’s large water reservoirs such as Samarkandskoye, Intumakskoye, and Sherubai-Nurinskoye.

The emergency department of Karaganda region launched a helpline at 8-72-12- 51-11-10.