    12:53, 24 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Above 295,000 get booster shot in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 23 this year Almaty recorded 8 coronavirus cases, including 6 symptomatic cases, the city healthcare department reports.

    2 coronavirus patients were discharged, while 1 was admitted. 86, including 11 kids, are staying in the infectious hospitals. 12 of them are in the ICU. 102 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

    200 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 465 received both shots last day.

    Since last February 1 up to Mach 23,2022 some 1,154,024 received the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,120,705 were fully vaccinated. As of today, 60,667 people were given the Pfizer vaccine. 294,832 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.


