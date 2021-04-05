EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 3,200 treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,263 people, (including 103 children), are being treated for COVID-19 in Almaty.

    67 of them are in extremely critical condition, 638 in critical condition, while 2,558 are showing mild and moderate symptoms. 89 patients were discharged from hospital, 276 were admitted. 173 people are at intensive care units, 13 are on life support.

    42 out of 1,000 beds unrolled at Khalyk Arena COVID-19 hospital are occupied as of today.


    Tags:
    Almaty Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!