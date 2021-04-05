Above 3,200 treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,263 people, (including 103 children), are being treated for COVID-19 in Almaty.

67 of them are in extremely critical condition, 638 in critical condition, while 2,558 are showing mild and moderate symptoms. 89 patients were discharged from hospital, 276 were admitted. 173 people are at intensive care units, 13 are on life support.

42 out of 1,000 beds unrolled at Khalyk Arena COVID-19 hospital are occupied as of today.