Above 31,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 3,056 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection during three holiday days in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Since February 1 the region received 36,700 doses of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. 31,690 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, 8,612 the second shot.

Recall that vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Nationwide vaccination campaign for all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.



There are 36 vaccination rooms in the region. Besides, a new mobile vaccination room opened.