TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:01, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 31,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 3,056 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection during three holiday days in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Since February 1 the region received 36,700 doses of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. 31,690 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, 8,612 the second shot.

    There are 36 vaccination rooms in the region. Besides, a new mobile vaccination room opened.
    Recall that vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Nationwide vaccination campaign for all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus Sputnik V
