Above 31,000 pregnant get COVD-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, 805,278 teens, 37,283 pregnant women, and 133,147nursing moms were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 725,042 teens, 31,665 expectant moms, and 113,786 breastfeeding moms received both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 12 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.