Above 33,000 evacuated from flood-stricken Kulsary in Atyrau region

According to preliminary estimates some 2,810 homes and buildings were flooded in Zhylyoi district in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

231 pieces of equipment, 1,198 personnel, 28 floating crafts, and 19 motor pumps are deployed in flood relief efforts.

33,641 people have been evacuated from Kulsary town so far. 201 temporary shelters were opened for flood victims. 173 people, including 15 children, were rescued. 248 heads of cattle and 27 pets were evacuated, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, a state of emergency was declared in Zhylyoi district amid flood fears. Schools switched to online learning.

Floodwaters arrived in Kulsary on April 5 washing away a road and sweeping through 2,500 homes and administrative buildings. Residents were evacuated to safer places. As of early April 6, some 5,000 people were evacuated from the town and housed in six temporary shelters.

On April 7, authorities were forced to evacuate 26,467 locals, including 5,976 children, as 2,810 homes and infrastructure facilities were flooded.