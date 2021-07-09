EN
    Above 36,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 9 some 36,723 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, including 11,534 staying in the hospitals, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    735 of the patients are in critical condition, 169 in extremely critical condition, 93 are on life support.

    For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,909 new coronavirus cases. 1,781 people more recovered.

    As of July 9, 3 cities and 7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the COVOD-19 ’red zone’.

