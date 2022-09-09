Above 39,000 pregnant women fully vaccinated against COVID

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,239,055 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and 1,200,014 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

874,577 teens, 41,634 expectant moms, and 145,465 nursing moms were given the 1st jab, while 869,111 teens, 39,526 pregnant women, and 142,042 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.