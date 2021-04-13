Above 4,500 get COVID-19 vaccinate in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Above 4,500 people have got COVID-19 vaccinate in the Kazakh capital on the first day of mass vaccination, the healthcare department reports.

People aged from 20 to 90 were vaccinated, the city administration’s official website reads.

As earlier reported, the mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan began on April 12. Above 60% of the city population or 640,000 people are expected to get the vaccine in the city. The number of vaccination rooms grew from 36 to 100 which work from 08:00 till 00:00.

As of today, about 34,000 were administered the vaccine so far.