    21:40, 01 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 4 mln Uzbekistan nationals to get COVID-19 vaccine

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As the sanitary and epidemiological welfare and healthcare service of Uzbekistan reports, above 4 mln citizens will get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the first stage, Kazinform reports.

    It is planned to vaccinate 4,112,668 people at the first stage, including 1,085,797 people aged 65-74. The vaccination campaign is slated for early March. There are 3,318 vaccination rooms opened the countrywide. 820 mobile teams will be attracted for vaccination campaign.


