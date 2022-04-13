Above 40 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 41 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

9 recovered from coronavirus in Nur-Sultan, 19 in the city of Almaty, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in east Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s recoveries to 1,290,720.