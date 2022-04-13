EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:33, 13 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Above 40 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 41 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    9 recovered from coronavirus in Nur-Sultan, 19 in the city of Almaty, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in east Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s recoveries to 1,290,720.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!