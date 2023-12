ALMATY. KAZINFORM Last weekend 444 more Kazakhstanis returned home from Egypt, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey, India, Poland and Russia, the SCAT air company’s press service reports.

On May 1 the air carrier flew on route Moscow-Almaty and Moscow-Nur-Sultan, on May 3 it preformed Saint-Petersburg - Aktau-Shymkent flight bringing home 444 nationals of Kazakhstan at large. Most of them are students studying in Russia.