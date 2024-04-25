Above 400 pregnant women evacuated from flood-hit areas in Kazakhstan

2,100 health workers, including 299 doctors and 90 psychologists assisted the population during severe flooding in Kazakhstan. 742 health workers, including 143 doctors and 679 phycologists provided medical and psychological assistance at the evacuation centers, Kazinform News Agency reports citing official spokesperson of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Aigerim Urazaliyeva.

1,360 people with chronic diseases have been evacuated from flood-hit areas since the beginning of the floods. Each of them is under the doctor’s care.

More than 2,000 flood victims were provided psychological support.

442 pregnant women were evacuated from flood-stricken settlements, and 405 of them safely delivered their babies. All the babies and new mothers are feeling good and under visiting nurse care.