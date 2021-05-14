EN
    15:00, 14 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 42,000 administered coronavirus vaccine 1st dose in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 992 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    992 locals were administered the first dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines. Between February 1 and May 13 some 42,705 people were given the first shot of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines. 14,340 were given the second one.

    There are 36 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.


