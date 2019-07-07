15:45, 07 July 2019 | GMT +6
Above 450,000 attend festive events in Nur-Sultan
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital celebrates its 21st anniversary. Above 100 events are taking place around the city, the capital city internal policy department reports.
The number of events was reduced twice to channel the means saved for realization of social projects.
The people and guests of the city take part in contests, attend various events, sang songs and congratulate each other on the Capital City Day.