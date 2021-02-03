Above 5,000 health workers get vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since February 1 more than 5,000 medical workers got vaccinated against COVID-19,» Healthcare Vice Minister of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspodent reports.

She also told how she feels after coronavirus vaccination, Kazinform reports. We gather data concerning side effects. She added that Yerlan Kiyasov also got COVID-19 vaccine. On the first day they observed weakness. No complicated allergic responses were reported.

As earlier reported, the mass vaccination started in Kazakhstan on February 1. Chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat were the first to get COVID-19.