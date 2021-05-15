EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 15 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 500 staying at Atyrau COVID-19 hospitals

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 531 people in Atyrau are being treated for coronavirus infection as of now, Kazinform reports.

    75 new cases were detected in the region in the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. 27 of them are asymptomatic. 98 patients recovered from the novel infection.

    642 are receiving outpatient treatment, while 161 patients are staying in the modular hospital, 114 at the regional hospital #2, 134 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. More than 42,000 got there the first dose of the vaccinate against COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!