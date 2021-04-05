EN
    11:53, 05 April 2021

    Above 6,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in a day

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 6,664 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Almaty yesterday, April 4, Kazinform reports.

    Since February 1, 23,799 people were administered the first dose of Spuntik-V vaccine so far, the city healthcare department reports. Another batch of vaccine will arrive in the city in 3-4 days.

    As earlier reported, 250,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to Almaty three months in a row. Besides, 250 more vaccination rooms will open there.


