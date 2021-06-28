Above 6,200 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 6,203 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, head of the public healthcare department Nariman Tabynbayev told an online briefing.

Since February 1 up to June 27 some 428,532 people got the vaccine. Out of which 69,644 are people aged 60 and older.

There are 208 vaccination rooms, 307 vaccination brigades in the city. Besides, there are 40 mobile vaccination brigades.

As earlier reported, on June 26 Almaty entered the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. Almaty city chief state sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin warns of the possible 4th coronavirus wave