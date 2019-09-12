Above 60 Olympic winners to arrive in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 60 Olympic champions and winners will arrive in Kazakhstan to attend the World Wrestling Championships to be held on September 14-22,» vice president of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation Daulet Turlykhanov said.

102 wrestlers will vie for the top honors at the Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling, Women’s and Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Championships. Above 250 journalists will cover the event which will bring together above 60 Olympic winners in Nur-Sultan.