Above 7,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty in a day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 7,000 people in Almaty got vaccinated against coronavirus infection in one day, Kazinform reports.

Above 7,060 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine on April 2, the city healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, there are 56 vaccination rooms in the city so far. 250,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to the city for three months in a row. 250 vaccination rooms will open in the city in April.