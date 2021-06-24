Above 7,000 vaccinated in Almaty in 24 hours

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 23 Almaty city recorded 186 new coronavirus cases (local), including 166 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic. 73 people were discharged from hospitals, wgile 80 were admitted, the healthcare department reports.

624 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 51 in the intensive care units, 13 are on life support..

Besides, 950 coronavirus-positive people are treated at home.

393,529 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and June 23, 7,307 for the past 24 hours. 53,623 of them are older than 60.

There are 211 vaccination rooms, 304 vaccination brigades in the city.