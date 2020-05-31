Above 70% of coronavirus cases in W Kazakhstan asymptomatic

URALSK. KAZINFORM According to the last resolution of the Healthcare Ministry, Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakhstan changes coronavirus treatment approaches. Asymptomatic people and light cases are to be kept under home quarantine and be monitored by doctors.

As of May 30 the region confirmed 612 coronavirus cases, including 33 children under 14.

Over the past 24 hours 41 more people were detected in the region. 3 of them are imported from Russia, 16 coronavirus-positive people arrived from Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, 19 were close contacts.

Half of the infected arrived from Russia, Atyrau region, one from Germany and one from Belarus.

285 recovered, 702 are potential contacts. 350 are staying at hospitals, 1,278 are at home quarantine.