Above 8,000 doctors to complete training at world's and Kazakhstan's leading clinics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8,000 doctors and staff nurses are expected to study at the leading clinics of Kazakhstan, Israel, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Finland and Canada, the Astana administration's official website reads.

For the first time ever 18 nurses completed the curriculum of Nursing Management training programs at the School of Medicine of Nazarbayev University.



Currently, the issue on cooperation in providing ongoing training of specialists for obstetric aid, surgery and medicine management, emergency medical service with the best international clinics is under consideration.



With an aim of adopting new medical technologies it is planned to train about 70 health workers by the year-end. 4,049 medical workers completed training last year.